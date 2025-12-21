Fall of Ukraine would be disaster for Hungary, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Hungary is not interested in Ukraine's collapse and emphasized the need to achieve peace.

Orbán said this in his speech, according to Censor.NET.

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He published part of his speech on social network X, where he noted that Ukraine's collapse "would be a disaster for Hungary."

"The collapse of Ukraine would be a serious problem for Hungary. Therefore, the collapse of Ukraine is not only not in Hungary's interests, but we must reach an excellent agreement to prevent this from happening," Orbán said.

He stressed that stability in the neighboring country is of great importance to Hungary, as the country supplies electricity and gas there.

"Meanwhile, the war is weakening Ukraine every day. Peace is the only thing that can strengthen it. Everyone who truly supports Ukraine must strive for peace, and strive for it now," Orban wrote.

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