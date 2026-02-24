EU cannot yet provide Ukraine with specific date for joining bloc – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that it is currently impossible to set a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

She made this statement during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to "EP."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

EC response

When asked by journalists whether Ukraine's accession to the European Union is possible by 2027, the head of the European Commission stated that Kyiv is on a "good path" toward membership.

"I must say that Ukraine is showing outstanding success in the speed of implementing necessary reforms. These are difficult reforms, not easy reforms. Many people need to be convinced to support them, to modernize the country. And the enormous progress Ukraine is achieving, despite the war for its survival, is very impressive," von der Leyen emphasized.

Read more: There is no agreement among EU member states on specific date for Ukraine’s accession to European Union, - Rinkevics

The politician noted that the EU will continue to encourage Ukraine to implement rapid reforms on the way to membership in the bloc. However, according to her, setting specific dates in this matter is impossible.

"I understand very well that a clear date is also important for you. The date you have set is your benchmark that you want to maintain. You know that on our part, dates themselves are not possible. But, of course, our support in achieving your goal is absolutely obvious," von der Leyen added.

Statements on Ukraine's EU accession date

European Union member states are not yet ready to provide Ukraine with a specific date for its accession to the bloc, stated EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

European Council President Costa stated that the date of Ukraine's accession to the EU has not been determined.

Read more: There are still red lines regarding what weapons Ukraine can use, - Frederiksen