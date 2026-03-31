Footage of Ukrainian fighter jets striking occupiers’ shelters and logistics. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighter pilots struck a number of Russian military targets in different sectors of the front, hitting the enemy’s infrastructure and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the destroyed targets included UAV control points, personnel in buildings and shelters, as well as concrete dugouts.

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Strikes were also carried out on the enemy’s logistics routes, complicating its preparations for possible assault operations.

"We continue to operate where we are needed," the pilots added.

Footage of the combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: Fighters from "CODE 9.2" regiment struck Russian "Buk-M2" anti-aircraft missile system with strike drone. VIDEO

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,297,670 personnel (+970 in the past 24 hours), 11,826 tanks, 39,110 artillery systems, and 24,324 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS