Occupiers struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, administrative building, lyceum and church damaged
Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Mezhova, Pokrovske and Ukrainske communities. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire.
A 60-year-old man was injured in the attack.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities, came under attack. A private house, an administrative building, a lyceum, a church, an enterprise, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih itself and the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure, private houses and vehicles were damaged.
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