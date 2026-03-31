Occupiers struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, administrative building, lyceum and church damaged

Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Mezhova, Pokrovske and Ukrainske communities. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire.

A 60-year-old man was injured in the attack.

See more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts of region attacked, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities, came under attack. A private house, an administrative building, a lyceum, a church, an enterprise, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih itself and the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure, private houses and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times: one person has died and 12 have been wounded, two of whom are in serious condition. PHOTO