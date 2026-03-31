Clear date for Ukraine’s accession to EU is guarantee of Russia’s defeat, — Zelenskyy

Russia is doing everything in its power to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union, as this would mean its defeat.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an address to European ministers.

Ukraine is part of Europe

The head of state emphasized that in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, everyone views Ukraine as part of Europe. And Ukraine’s contribution to global stability is seen as Europe’s contribution.

"Then why is Ukraine still limited as part of Europe on certain key issues? Ukraine’s membership in the EU is a guarantee of security—for us and for Europe. Our potential—human, technological, and military—is Europe’s potential," the president noted.

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A sure path to Russia's defeat

Zelenskyy emphasized that this is precisely why Russia is trying to use various methods to prevent Ukraine from joining the EU. At the same time, Kyiv is already prepared to open new chapters in the negotiations on EU membership.

"The key to stopping Russia's efforts is setting a clear date for Ukraine's accession. A clear date is a guarantee that Russia will be defeated and we will succeed. Please, let's do this," he added.