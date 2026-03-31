Video conference with US side is scheduled for tomorrow, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a video conference with the U.S. side is scheduled for tomorrow, April 1.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the president made this announcement during a conversation with journalists at the Bucha Summit 2026.

What is known

"A video call with the American side was scheduled for tomorrow. I will join in; they asked me to as well. I discussed this last night with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We agreed that he, I, Witkoff, Kushner, and Lindsey Graham will discuss where we stand and how close we are to trilateral agreements or at least to trilateral meetings. So tomorrow we will have the relevant contacts," Zelenskyy noted.

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Umerov is in Turkey

Zelenskyy also reported that the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, is currently in Turkey.

"We are continuing important negotiations with several countries," he added.

What happened before?