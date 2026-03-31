Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of March 31 (updated)

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Ukraine using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the information is provided by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones.

At 7:55 p.m. — A UAV was reported heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the south.

At 8:06 p.m. — A UAV near the settlement of Bershad, moving towards Ladyzhyn.

At 8:20 p.m. — UAVs in northern Sumy and eastern Kharkiv regions, heading west.

Updated information

At 8:52 p.m. — Groups of enemy UAVs heading towards Pivdenne from the Black Sea.

At 8:53 p.m. — Groups of enemy UAVs from Sumy and Kharkiv regions are heading towards Myrhorod (Poltava region).

At 8:57 p.m. — A UAV moving from Vinnytsia region to Khmelnytskyi region, heading towards Khmelnytskyi.

At 9:09 p.m. — UAVs are approaching Myrhorod from the northeast; drones are also approaching Kryvyi Rih from the south.

Stay in safe locations!

Earlier, it was reported that a man was wounded, and an administrative building, a lyceum, and a church were damaged as a result of shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

See more: Occupiers struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, administrative building, lyceum and church damaged