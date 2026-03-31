Russians struck Kryvyi Rih infrastructure with "Shaheds": casualty reported
On the evening of March 31, Russian troops struck the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered "Shahed" drones.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
- The enemy attacked the city's infrastructure with jet-powered Shaheds.
- An emergency rescue operation and firefighting efforts have commenced.
- Currently, one 22-year-old man has been injured; his condition is minor.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password