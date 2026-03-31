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News Shahed attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Russians struck Kryvyi Rih infrastructure with "Shaheds": casualty reported

Russian jet drones strike Kryvyi Rih infrastructure on March 31

On the evening of March 31, Russian troops struck the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered "Shahed" drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

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  • The enemy attacked the city's infrastructure with jet-powered Shaheds.
  • An emergency rescue operation and firefighting efforts have commenced.
  • Currently, one 22-year-old man has been injured; his condition is minor.

Read more: Russia attacks transport infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district – Regional Military Administration

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Kryvyi Rih (522) infrastructure (81) Dnipropetrovsk region (2443) Kryvorizkyy district (301)
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