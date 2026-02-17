Russia attacks transport infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district – Regional Military Administration

On Tuesday, February 17, Russian troops attacked the Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy struck a transport infrastructure facility.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on February 17

Earlier, Hanzha reported that on February 17, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones.

Nikopol district

The Russians killed a 54-year-old man in the Marhanets community.

They also struck the district center, as well as the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.

An apartment building, a dormitory, and more than 30 private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Additionally, a transport enterprise and a fire station were hit.

See more: Counterfeit goods worth 50 million hryvnias: underground workshop busted in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Petropavlivka community, a car caught fire, and in the Hrushivka community of the Kryvyi Rih district, housing was damaged.

In the evening of February 17, the occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strike drones. An air raid alert is sounding in a number of regions.

Read more: Enemy missile strike hits infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih