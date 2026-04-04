Railway trains with fuel were hit in Luhansk region. Enemy’s expensive Inokhodets UAVs were damaged in Crimea, - General Staff

Yesterday and overnight on April 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck fuel trains in the areas of Shchotove and Stanytsia Luhanska in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Damage to these facilities makes it difficult for the Russian aggressor’s occupying army to secure fuel and lubricants.

Watch more: SSU and the Defence Forces halted production at Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant with drone strikes. VIDEO

The "Inokhodets" UAV has been destroyed

In addition, it has been established that, as a result of a recent strike on the UAV storage facility at the Kirovskoye airfield (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), one "Inokhodets" UAV was destroyed and three more of these high-value drones were damaged.

The "Inokhodets" UAV (export name: "Orion") is a Russian medium-range tactical strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle system designed to conduct reconnaissance and strike ground targets.

"The drone has a range of up to 250 km, can remain airborne for up to 24 hours, fly at altitudes of up to 7.5 km, and carry a payload of up to 200 kg of aerial munitions," the statement said.

The enemy uses these UAVs specifically for reconnaissance, patrols, and countering maritime drones.

The estimated cost of a single complex is several million U.S. dollars.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike key enemy targets in order to reduce the enemy's combat capability," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an S-400 radar system and a number of Russian targets in Crimea, the temporarily occupied territories, and Russia.