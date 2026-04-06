Clear service terms possible only after mobilization and reservation reforms – Reshetylova

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova has stated that it is impossible to define clear service terms without intensifying mobilization processes and revising the mobilization exemption mechanisms.

She said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Fair mobilization issue

"The right to certainty for servicemembers is extremely important. For any person, if there is no certainty in life, it can lead to burnout, demoralization, and even depression," she noted.

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A working group has been established at the Office of the Military Ombudsman to examine whether it is possible to set service terms at all.

"...The formula is actually much more complex. It must take into account the issue of fair mobilization. And fair mobilization, in turn, depends on a number of other issues, such as fair reservation practices or the corruption schemes that exist in this area. This needs to be addressed," Reshetylova stressed.

Tougher liability for draft evaders

According to the military ombudsman, "there must first be tougher liability for draft evaders, and only then tougher liability for AWOL."

In her view, this is important because currently all restrictions fall on those who are already serving, while a large part of society does not feel any responsibility.

"Many persons liable for military service evade service because they fear uncertainty. If they are told that they will serve for two or three years, then at least people can plan their lives," the military ombudsman believes.

In her opinion, clear terms could reduce the number of draft evaders.

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The military ombudsman also informed that the working group is trying to develop a formula for achieving the right to certainty. However, there will be no popular solutions.

"Those who have been evading service for years will not like it. But it is unavoidable. It is impossible to keep parasitizing indefinitely on the same people – their resources are also finite," she said.