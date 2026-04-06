One person has been killed and five wounded in Sloviansk as result of shelling, — RMA

At least one person was killed, and five others were wounded when the Russian army shelled the city of Sloviansk.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of Sloviansk

"At least one person has been killed and five wounded—these are the consequences of today's shelling of Sloviansk. Among the wounded is a boy born in 2017. According to preliminary information, the Russians shelled the city with multiple launch rocket systems, targeting a residential area—numerous buildings have been damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

The full extent of the damage caused by this strike is still being assessed.

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