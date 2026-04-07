"Servant of People" member Arakhamia on mobilization reform: 2 million people may be removed from TCR’s wanted list, different procedure will be implemented

The reform of mobilization regulations is in its final stages. It will soon be presented to parliament and the public.

This was stated by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction, in a comment to Telegraf, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"He (Defense Minister Fedorov—Ed.) will give a presentation to the committee, and then there will be a presentation for the parliamentary factions and groups, because his approach will require changes to the legislative framework. It involves a major reform of a certain kind. They are already in the final stages," the lawmaker explained, adding that it will be presented within a month.

Removal from the wanted list

According to Arakhamia, measures targeting those evading mobilization will vary.

"There are both improvements and, undoubtedly, setbacks. He (Fedorov) is establishing a certain new balance as a concept. There is the issue, for example, of two million people on the wanted list (TCR).

They are all being removed from the wanted list, but there is a specific procedure for what to do next. In other words, there are populist elements, but on the other hand, there are some tougher measures. So, we need to look at the entire concept comprehensively to understand how it will work," added the head of the "Servant of the People" faction.

Read more: Clear service terms possible only after mobilization and reservation reforms – Reshetylova

Violence against TCR military personnel

According to Arakhamia, the reform proposed by the Ministry of Defense will help reduce acts of violence against members of the TCR, whose numbers are growing.

"This is a clear signal that we need to move faster on reforming the mobilization process. Because if we do nothing, we will see more of these incidents. Unfortunately. And they affect both the people conducting the draft and the people being drafted. Therefore, during Question Time with the government (scheduled for April 11, ed.), we will ask Mykhailo Albertovych directly to expedite this matter and begin its implementation," he concluded.

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