Battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues, and situation is dire: volunteer Yusupova has launched fundraising campaign to buy equipment for soldiers

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help in purchasing essential equipment for Ukrainian defenders fighting on the most dangerous sections of the front line.

She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues; these are extremely difficult sectors of the front. The enemy is launching assaults—dozens of them every day—but our heroic defenders are holding their ground to the last. The situation is very dire, with many casualties and wounded."

"There has been a large number of requests for assistance from various units. The mother of a fallen soldier is asking for help for her son’s unit; the assault troops need drones; the infantry is asking for charging stations; and the scouts need satellite links," the statement reads.

The needs of soldiers

According to Yusupova, the defenders need three "Chuika" drone detectors—90,000 UAH—as well as four charging stations—120,000 UAH—two drones—204,000 UAH—and two Starlink units for vehicles—41,000 UAH.

Report

Over the course of two weeks, the volunteer purchased and sent to the front:

a large EcoFlow station—60,000 UAH;

two detectors - 61,680 UAH;

four Tarlink tickets—20,500 UAH and 66,600 UAH;

two drones – 4,200 euros;

generator - 30,000 UAH;

charging station - 40,000 UAH;

power banks - 14,598 UAH;

2 more Starlink Mini units – 33,780 UAH;

turnstiles - 15,000 UAH;

tablets - 14,096 UAH

Bank details for donations

PayPal- [email protected]

Privat - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

Link to the Bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Card Number Banks

5375 4112 0025 4253















































