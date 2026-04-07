€400 million from EU at stake: Verkhovna Rada backs local government reform

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved in principle Bill No. 14412, which provides for a clear division of powers among levels of local government in accordance with European Union standards.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the parliament's press service.

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What is known

269 members of parliament voted in favor of the resolution.

The document is intended to:

eliminating duplication of responsibilities among government agencies;



preventing conflicts of authority;



the implementation of a clear classification of powers;

ensuring funding for the exercise of these powers.

Read more: 41 MPs are currently under investigation or facing charges, - Klymenko

Why is this important?

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, this law is one of the key requirements for receiving funding under the Ukraine Facility program.

This refers to the possibility of securing 400 million euros from the European Union.

Earlier, the head of the parliamentary committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, stated that Ukraine had failed to meet some of the program’s targets in 2025.

Against this backdrop, the passage of the bill is seen as an important step toward securing further financial support from the EU.