Enemy tried to break through state border in Kharkiv region, - JFO

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attempted to breach Ukraine's state border.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Joint Forces Operation.

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What is the situation like in the Kharkiv region?

It is also noted that in this sector, the enemy attacked positions in Vovchansk, in the areas of Prylipka and Lyman, and in the direction of Hrafske.

In the Velyka Burluka area, the enemy is building up its forces to resume offensive operations.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defenses in the areas of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove.

See also: "The enemy attempted to break through our defenses in the Ambarne area," - Joint Forces Operation

Fighting in the Lyman area

According to the Joint Forces Operation, enemy assaults were repelled in the Lyman sector in the areas of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and toward Tverdokhlibove.

In total, over the past 24 hours, units of the Joint Forces Operation repelled 16 attacks by the occupying forces.

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