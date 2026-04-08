Timeframe for Sybiha’s visit to China is being agreed – Foreign Ministry
Ukraine and China are coordinating the dates of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha’s visit to China.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this at a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
First details
The parties are currently working to coordinate the timing of the Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit to China. In our view, when it takes place, this visit should become an important element in maintaining Ukrainian-Chinese dialogue," Tykhyi said.
As the Foreign Ministry noted, the agenda for the visit would include the issue of more active Chinese involvement in international efforts to stop Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, stepping up practical cooperation between the countries in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, and so on.
"But we will communicate more details and announce specific dates later," the spokesperson added.
Background
- It is worth noting that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February.
-
During the meeting, Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine’s interest in contacts with China at the highest level.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password