The Trump administration will continue its dialogue with Russia regarding peace in Ukraine, as the goal is to counter China.

Politico reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Trump administration believes that encouraging Russia to end the war against Ukraine, facilitating its economic recovery, and attracting American investment will help shift the global order away from China.

Read more: Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine is concerned about this, but according to the U.S. presidential administration, the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States and the West is China, not Russia.

"This helps explain why, after more than 15 months of fruitless negotiations and numerous threats to walk away from the talks, the president's team—Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner—continues to seek a breakthrough," writes Politico.

The Rift Between China and Russia

A Trump administration official noted that seeking "a way to build closer ties with Russia" could create "a different balance of power with China, which could be very, very beneficial."

However, many observers believe that this plan has little chance of success—at least as long as Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping remain in power.

Read more: Ural used to be beyond reach of Ukrainian strikes, but is now in zone of immediate threat – Shoigu

The idea of offering Russia economic incentives to improve relations with the U.S. is causing concern in Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said.

"We've seen similar attempts in the past, and they led nowhere. Germany had (its Eastern Policy—ed.) for this purpose, and now Russia is waging the bloodiest war in Europe," the publication quotes its sources as saying.

And when it comes to betting on a rift between China and Russia, the Ukrainian official noted that both countries "share one unbeatable trait—they hate the United States as a symbol of democracy."

Read more: "Shaheds" have become more dangerous: Russia helped Iran improve them, - Zelenskyy

What happened before?