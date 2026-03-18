Trump wants peace in Ukraine to weaken China-Russia alliance - Politico
The Trump administration will continue its dialogue with Russia regarding peace in Ukraine, as the goal is to counter China.
Politico reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Trump administration believes that encouraging Russia to end the war against Ukraine, facilitating its economic recovery, and attracting American investment will help shift the global order away from China.
Ukraine is concerned about this, but according to the U.S. presidential administration, the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States and the West is China, not Russia.
"This helps explain why, after more than 15 months of fruitless negotiations and numerous threats to walk away from the talks, the president's team—Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner—continues to seek a breakthrough," writes Politico.
The Rift Between China and Russia
A Trump administration official noted that seeking "a way to build closer ties with Russia" could create "a different balance of power with China, which could be very, very beneficial."
However, many observers believe that this plan has little chance of success—at least as long as Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping remain in power.
The idea of offering Russia economic incentives to improve relations with the U.S. is causing concern in Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said.
"We've seen similar attempts in the past, and they led nowhere. Germany had (its Eastern Policy—ed.) for this purpose, and now Russia is waging the bloodiest war in Europe," the publication quotes its sources as saying.
And when it comes to betting on a rift between China and Russia, the Ukrainian official noted that both countries "share one unbeatable trait—they hate the United States as a symbol of democracy."
What happened before?
- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that his visit to China this month to meet with Xi Jinping might be postponed by about a month.
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