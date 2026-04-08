"It should be renamed ’eBacomat’": Zhelezniak stated that 1% of funds remain in Reserve Fund

As of now, the Reserve Fund of Ukraine’s state budget has approximately 0.5 billion hryvnias remaining out of 49.42 billion hryvnias, which is roughly 1% of the original amount.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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"As of now, there is 0.5 billion left in the Reserve Fund out of 49.42 billion UAH… that is, 1%," he wrote.

The MP noted that, given that the last of the money was withdrawn for cashback and "eBachok", the Reserve Fund itself should now be renamed "eBacomat"...

It was previously reported that during the first few months of 2026, the Ukrainian government had used up most of the funds from the state budget’s reserve fund.