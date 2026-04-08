Ukraine has not yet received any of six F-16 fighters promised by Norway – media

None of the six F-16 fighter jets that Norway promised to transfer to Ukraine in 2023 has been delivered to Ukrainian territory yet. The aircraft are undergoing preparation and repair at Sabena Engineering in Belgium.

This was reported by NRK, as informed by Censor.NET with reference to "Yevropeiska Pravda".

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NRK received information from several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity regarding the state of the F-16 aircraft donated by Norway to Ukraine. Of the six F-16s that Norway promised as a gift, none have yet been delivered to the territory of Ukraine.

Two aircraft were used to train Ukrainian pilots

Two aircraft were used to train Ukrainian pilots. Two of these six aircraft were previously used to train Ukrainian pilots in Denmark, but they are currently undergoing repairs in Belgium. They have reportedly been there for over a year.

Four F-16 aircraft sent in parts to Belgium are missing parts

The four other F-16 aircraft were unable to fly when they were sent from Norway. They were sent in parts in crates by transport aircraft in April 2025. All of them are also at the same Sabena workshop in Belgium.

Read more: Ukraine has not received any F-16s from Belgium: Brussels says that no deadlines were set

NRK has learned that there are significant problems with maintenance and preparation capacity for F-16 aircraft at the Sabena workshop in Belgium. This is the main reason why the Norwegian F-16 aircraft are not yet in Ukraine.

The volume of work on the four aircraft is extensive. It will take about a year to prepare them if Sabena starts work now.

"The four aircraft delivered in crates to Sabena in Belgium are each missing about 100 parts. Therefore, their assembly will take a lot of time," an anonymous consultant for the Ukrainian army said.

Read more: Ukraine has received more than 10 NASAMS systems and Norwegian-made missiles, - Zelenskyy

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik confirmed that the aircraft are still in the workshop in Belgium.

"Currently, the aircraft are undergoing preparation at Sabena in Belgium. It is Ukraine, in consultation with donor countries, that determines priorities at Sabena, including the preparation of new aircraft and technical maintenance of aircraft already in use in Ukraine," the minister noted in an emailed statement.

Read more: Belgium to deliver F-16s to Ukraine within year and half – Defense Minister Francken

Background

He reported that ownership of the aircraft was transferred from Norway to Ukraine in 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, he admitted that the best F-16 aircraft available at the time Norway ceased operating the F-16 were transferred to Romania, not Ukraine

It was also previously reported that, for over three years, Ukraine has not received any of the 30 F-16 fighters promised by Belgium. Brussels stated that the delivery date for the aircraft had allegedly not been precisely confirmed.