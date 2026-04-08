AFU repel 24 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 131 combat engagements on front line in total – General Staff

A total of 131 combat engagements have occurred on the front line since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s front-line update as of 10:00 p.m. on April 8, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 40 airstrikes and dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,510 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,678 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack. The enemy carried out 45 strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlements of the Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Prylipka and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy assaults toward the settlements of Novoosynove, Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Oil depots and ruscist "Bastion" missile system positioning area hit in TOT – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Hrekivka, Zarichne and toward the settlements of Novyi Myr and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults by the occupiers toward Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Tykhonivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction, near Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and Sofiivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 76 occupiers were killed and 33 were wounded in this direction today; one unmanned ground vehicle, one personnel shelter, four communications antennas, seven vehicles and 11 pieces of special equipment were destroyed. A tank, four artillery systems, seven vehicles, three motorized vehicles, six UAV control points and 37 enemy infantry shelters were damaged. A total of 118 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: General Staff confirms hit on Russian Burevestnik-type frigate in Krasnodar Krai

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried five times to improve their tactical position, advancing toward the settlements of Lisne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka and near Novohryhorivka.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers toward the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka and in the areas of Myrne and Huliaipole. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, Verkhna Tersa, Liubytske, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Barvinivka, Shyroke and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Veselianka, Mykilske and Kushuhum. It conducted no offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through state border in Kharkiv region, - JFO

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff said.