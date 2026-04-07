General Staff confirms hit on Russian Burevestnik-type frigate in Krasnodar Krai
The Defence Forces have hit a frigate and a number of other Russian occupier targets.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Details
On 5 April, the Sheskharis oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was hit. The attack confirmed damage to the loading arms at berths No. 1, 1A and 2, as well as hits on the loading arms at berths No. 6 and 7, and damage to the oil distribution and loading pipeline system.
At the same time, hits on three tanks (RVS PK-50000) at the Grushovaya transshipment oil depot in Krasnodar Krai, which supplies the Sheskharis oil terminal, were also confirmed.
Burevestnik
"The impact of two strike UAVs on a Russian Project 11356R Burevestnik-type frigate, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, was also recorded. The extent of the damage is being уточнюється," the General Staff said.
Other hits
On the night of 7 April, Defence Forces units hit UAV command posts in the areas of Zelenyi in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Udachne in Donetsk Oblast.
Hits on enemy troop concentrations were also recorded in the areas of Strohanivka and Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces had struck the frigate Admiral Makarov in the port of Novorossiysk on the night of 6 April and hit the Syvash drilling rig.
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