Enemy is trying to intensify offensive in Pokrovsk agglomeration, situation remains difficult, - Operation Task Force "East"

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk sectors. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling the enemy’s advance and destroying enemy vehicles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operation Task Force "East".

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The situation in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk areas

In the Sloviansk sector, our defenders repelled five attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Riznykivka over the past 24 hours.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack toward Tykhonivka. The situation remains tense near the village of Stupochky, where Russian forces had previously concentrated additional reserves. Our units are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Fighting in the Kostyantynivka area and an escalation in the Pokrovsk area

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault infantry units and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

Despite constant pressure from the enemy, our units continue to hold their positions, particularly in the northern part of Pokrovsk.

Read more: AFU repel 24 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 131 combat engagements on front line in total – General Staff

Faced with fierce resistance from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy has slowed its advance and is attempting to intensify its efforts in the areas around the towns of Rodynske and Hryshyne, where the Russians are constantly sending in additional assault groups, which are being eliminated.

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 26 assaults by the aggressor in the areas surrounding the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Dachne, Filiya, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

Casualties among Russian troops

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, and disrupting enemy logistics, while systematically carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Our troops are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East"—410 invaders over the past 24 hours. More than 2,000 UAVs of various types have been destroyed.

In addition, 106 other pieces of weaponry and equipment were destroyed or damaged:

an MLRS was damaged;

20 other artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged;

43 motor vehicles and 40 pieces of specialized equipment;

1 tank was destroyed.

Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 65 Russian UAV command posts have been struck

Read more: Enemy tried to break through state border in Kharkiv region, - JFO