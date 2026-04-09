On front lines, increase in Russian assaults is expected, - "Rubizh" brigade

Ukrainian military officials expect Russian occupiers to step up their offensive operations with the onset of the "greenery."

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Otchenash, an officer with the National Guard of Ukraine’s 4th Special Operations Brigade "Rubizh," spoke about this on the "Espreso" TV channel.

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"Greenery" makes it harder to spot the enemy

According to him, the "greenery"—a period of active vegetation growth—creates additional conditions for the enemy to hide, allowing the occupiers to remain less visible to Ukrainian forces.

He clarified that the number of Russian troop movements is already increasing compared to the winter period, but there are still not as many as in the fall—when Russian forces "lost" a large number of personnel that they have yet to replenish.

Read more: Enemy is trying to intensify offensive in Pokrovsk agglomeration, situation remains difficult, - Operation Task Force "East"

"Yes, we do expect more intense offensive operations than we're seeing now, with greater use of enemy personnel and equipment, simply because it's going to be the ‘greenery’ now," said the military official, referring to the greening season.

Challenging conditions for UAVs

Otchenash emphasized that the Russian army is attempting to make up for its losses and is gradually building up its forces. According to him, the enemy may be increasing its personnel and equipment, particularly mobile vehicles such as motorcycles, by using the natural terrain to move undetected.

He noted that the denser the vegetation, the harder it is to detect the enemy, which complicates the work of Ukrainian units, particularly drone operators.

"Therefore, these assault operations will continue, and the enemy will certainly make maximum use of its resources and the natural environment to advance. The green season is the most difficult for unmanned aerial systems precisely because it is hardest to locate enemy personnel," the soldier noted.

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