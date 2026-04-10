Russian Navy is losing control in Black Sea: Novorossiysk is no longer safe base, - media

Ukrainian drones are shifting the balance of power in the Black Sea. Russian ships no longer feel safe, even in Novorossiysk.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by NavalNews.

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A strike against the frigate

On April 5, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian frigate in the port of Novorossiysk. According to preliminary reports, the vessel is one of the few Project 11356M ships remaining in the Russian Black Sea Fleet following the loss of the cruiser "Moscow" in 2022.

The frigate was armed with Kalibr cruise missiles and was likely preparing to launch strikes against Ukraine. At the time of the attack, it was positioned near the outer breakwater, which made it more vulnerable to maritime drones.

Read more: Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: If we do not hit them in face, they will not reckon with us

According to available information, the drones approached from the sea, penetrated the air defense systems and anti-aircraft fire, and hit their target. At the same time, oil infrastructure facilities were attacked, leading to large-scale fires in the port area.

Novorossiysk is no longer safe

Following a series of strikes on Sevastopol, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was forced to relocate a significant portion of its ships to Novorossiysk. However, as recent events have shown, even this port no longer guarantees safety.

Ukrainian forces are deploying various types of unmanned aerial vehicles—surface, underwater, and aerial. At the same time, the port’s protective structures, particularly breakwaters, can restrict the maneuverability of ships and effectively turn the water area into a trap.

Limited options for retreat

Novorossiysk is located a considerable distance from the Ukrainian coast, but there are virtually no alternatives for redeployment within Russia. Other Black Sea ports have limited capacity or are unable to accommodate large warships.

Under these conditions, Russian ships face a constant threat: at sea from surface drones, and in ports from combined attacks involving various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

See more: Frigate Admiral Makarov was damaged twice during attack on Novorossiysk. SATELLITE IMAGES