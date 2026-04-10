Enemy attacked energy facility in south of Odesa region: more than 11 thousand families are without electricity, - DTEK

On the night of April 10, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region. Two facilities belonging to DTEK Odesa Power Grid were damaged, leaving 11,100 households without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of "DTEK Odesa Power Grids".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Currently, 11,100 households remain temporarily without power.

"Our specialists are already on site working to restore power to every home as quickly as possible. All work is being carried out in accordance with safety regulations," the statement reads.

The company noted that on April 10, rolling blackouts are in effect throughout the Odesa region, with the exception of Odesa itself. Emergency blackouts are being implemented there to prevent overloading of equipment damaged by shelling.

What happened before?

On the evening of April 8, a drone strike damaged an energy facility in the Odesa region; according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read more: Nighttime drone attack on Odesa region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties (updated)