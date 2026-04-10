Orest Mandzii has been appointed as new head of State Customs Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Orest Mandzii as head of the State Customs Service.

This was announced by Prime Minister Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The relevant proposal, based on the results of an open competition, was submitted by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.



We expect the new head to continue the reform of the customs service and to establish a modern, transparent and effective customs system that works to ensure the state’s financial stability.



We are counting on consistent work to implement these changes and further strengthen the institutional capacity of the customs service," she noted.

It should be recalled that the Selection Committee was unable to appoint a new head of the State Customs Service by the end of 2025, although this deadline was stipulated in the memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As is known, Orest Mandzii, who holds the position of head of a department at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and Ruslan Damentsov, deputy head of the department, reached the final stage of the competition for the post of head of the State Customs Service.

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