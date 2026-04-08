"Ukrnafta" is already lowering fuel prices, we expect market participants to follow suit, - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with the chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" to discuss the current situation on global oil and petroleum products markets.

She announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the forecasts?

"We are seeing a decline in prices on major exchanges, which is expected to have a direct impact on fuel prices in Ukraine," she emphasized.

According to her, the state-owned "Ukrnafta" gas station chain has already responded and begun lowering prices.

If current global trends continue, a more significant decline is expected," the prime minister added.

Read more: Fuel prices must be formed without speculation. Ukrnafta will serve as benchmark – Svyrydenko

Will fuel prices go down?

"We expect a similar response from other market participants. The market should respond appropriately to changes in the price situation.

The fuel supply situation is stable. March saw record supply volumes over the past five years. This trend will continue in April," she concludes.

Read more: AMCU is investigating whether gas stations colluded to raise fuel prices. DOCUMENT