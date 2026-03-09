Fuel prices must be formed without speculation. Ukrnafta will serve as benchmark – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko held a meeting with key representatives of the petroleum products market.

She reported this on her Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Government meeting with fuel market operators

According to her, during the meeting, the parties coordinated further actions in connection with the current situation on the fuel market, which is largely driven by external factors.

"Our shared task is to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel across the country. The government expects that market operators, both the state company Ukrnafta and private companies, will ensure adequate fuel supply to the market and its stable availability for customers throughout the country," the statement says.

Svyrydenko also stressed that fuel prices must be formed fairly, taking into account the current situation, particularly on global markets, but without internal speculation.

Read more: Government orders tighter control over pricing policies of fuel market operators

Price control and coordination of actions on the market

"Ukrnafta will serve as a benchmark for a fair price on the market. Supervisory bodies, in particular the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, must conduct proper monitoring of the pricing situation and respond to cases of possible speculation on the market. At the same time, it is important to ensure that their work does not create unjustified pressure or obstacles for bona fide businesses," the statement says.

It is also noted that First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal has been tasked with ensuring daily coordination with market representatives based at the Ministry of Energy to promptly address current issues, including those arising in the work of market operators.

In addition, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy, are working on possible support models for those categories of consumers who will need assistance the most due to the significant rise in petroleum product prices.

Read more: Rada explained how state will control fuel prices

Background

As reported, gasoline and diesel fuel at the largest gas station chains in Ukraine have risen in price by an average of 5–6 hryvnias per liter since last Saturday. At the same time, due to surge demand, a number of gas station networks have suspended fuel subscription services or significantly limited fuel purchases via mobile applications.

The main reason for the rapid price increase is a surge demand for fuel amid news about the war in Iran, said Serhii Kuiun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group. He noted that over the past few days, fuel sales through retail networks have increased by about 50%, and even more at some stations. At the same time, fuel reserves in the country remain sufficient, the expert assured.

amid news about the war in Iran, said Serhii Kuiun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group. He noted that over the past few days, fuel sales through retail networks have increased by about 50%, and even more at some stations. At the same time, fuel reserves in the country remain sufficient, the expert assured. It was also reported that the government instructed authorities to strengthen control over the pricing policies of fuel market operators.

Read more: War in Middle East and panic buying: Largest filling station chains raise fuel prices daily