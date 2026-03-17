AMCU is investigating whether gas stations colluded to raise fuel prices. DOCUMENT

At its request, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine received information from gas station chains regarding fuel price increases.

This was reported by Denys Kliushnykov, Deputy Chairman of the AMCU and State Commissioner, in response to a query from Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A preliminary analysis indicates that fuel prices are influenced by a number of objective factors, including: the situation on international petroleum product markets; a sharp increase in fuel demand; a reduction in fuel supply; excise tax and value-added tax; the exchange rate of the national currency; logistics and transportation costs; supply and contract terms; and costs associated with fuel storage and sales.

"The information received by the Committee from market participants contains restricted-access data and confidential information of business entities. Therefore, in accordance with the law, the Committee has no legal grounds for its personalized disclosure," he noted.

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Kliushnykov noted that the AMCU is investigating whether gas station chains have colluded to raise prices on gasoline and diesel, and if such collusion is proven, it would constitute a violation of the law:

"On March 9, 2026, the Committee initiated proceedings on the grounds that business entities operating in the retail markets for light petroleum products of the violation provided for in Part 1 of Article 6 and Paragraph 1 of Article 50 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Economic Competition," in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions consisting of raising retail prices for light petroleum products (diesel fuel and A-95 gasoline).

The list of business entities—defendants in the case—will be determined based on the results of further review of the materials and receipt of additional information. The amounts of the fines are specified in Article 52 of this Law. For the violation specified in paragraph 1 of Article 50 of this Law, fines of up to ten percent of the business entity’s income (revenue) from the sale of products (goods, works, services) for the last reporting year preceding the year in which the fine is imposed shall be imposed."

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The Deputy Chairman of the AMCU emphasized that the Committee is continuing to gather the information necessary to determine whether there has been a violation of the legislation on the protection of economic competition—a process that takes time—and is striving to review the case as soon as possible.

He assured that the AMCU will continue to monitor the situation on the fuel market to ensure fair competition and protect the interests of Ukrainian consumers.

"At the same time, the Committee is not authorized to regulate prices, particularly for petroleum products, so its powers in this area are limited to ensuring compliance with legislation on the protection of economic competition, not pricing," added Kliushnykov.

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