Sybiha on Easter truce: Ukraine is ready to maintain silence in response to ceasefire

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the announcement of an "Easter truce" made by the Russian side, noting that Ukraine would be prepared to reciprocate if the ceasefire actually takes effect.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on X.

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"President Zelenskyy's Easter Ceasefire proposal has a chance to be put into action. Ukrainians deserve a festive day free of terror. We will see where and when the silence starts working and we are ready to reciprocate on our side," the post states.

Position on the Ceasefire

The minister emphasized that Ukraine believes there is no need to resume hostilities if the ceasefire is sustainable and upheld. In his view, this could pave the way for genuine diplomatic negotiations and an end to the war, which, he said, Russia is unable to win.

"We believe that a ceasefire is the right strategy to advance diplomatic efforts—whether we are talking about the Middle East or Russian aggression against Ukraine," Sybiha emphasized.

What led up to this?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an Easter ceasefire. It will be in effect from the evening of April 11 until midnight on April 12.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to take reciprocal steps regarding the ceasefire. According to him, Kyiv had previously proposed a truce for the duration of the Easter holidays.

Read more: Putin agrees to Easter ceasefire on April 11–12