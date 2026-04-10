There will be more electricity on Saturday: power outages for households will run from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Ukrenergo says

Tomorrow, April 11, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in a message from Ukrenergo.

In particular, the restrictions will be as follows:

from 05:00 to 08:00 a.m. – power limitation schedules for industry,

from 06:00 to 08:00 a.m. – hourly outage schedules for all customer categories.

"The situation in the power system may change. Please check the official pages of your regional power company for the timing and scope of outages at your address. When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo said.

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Power cuts

As a reminder, on 10 April, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers are being applied across all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

On 9 April, electricity consumption restrictions are being applied in all regions of Ukraine: from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers; from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., hourly outage schedules for all categories of customers.

Earlier, Ukrenergo explained why power outage schedules had returned.

Power outages in Ukraine resumed in April. Before that, there had been no outages for several days in March.

Prior to that, outages had been in effect daily since the autumn of last year.

Outage forecast

At the same time, NPC Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko said that, under the best-case scenario, Ukraine’s power system will be able to get through July and August without electricity consumption restrictions.