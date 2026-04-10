Russians attack car in Zaporizhzhia district with FPV drone: man wounded

One person was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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"The Russians struck a car parked near a private house in Lysohirka with an FPV drone," the statement reads.

The vehicle was damaged.

A 58-year-old man was injured. He is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russians attacked car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: two people were injured

It should be recalled that on April 9, the Russians also attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, injuring two people.