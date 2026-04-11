Air defense shot down 133 enemy drones out of 160, - Air Force

Since the evening of April 10, the Russians have attacked Ukrainian territory with 160 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation; TOT Donetsk, Chauda – TOT Crimea; about 100 of them were "Shaheds."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Results of the air defense system

During the night and on the morning of April 11, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 133 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 11 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force emphasized.

What happened before?