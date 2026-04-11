Lavrov on leak of his conversation with Szijjártó: Eavesdropping is sin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to the publication of a conversation with Péter Szijjártó, stating that eavesdropping is unacceptable.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

Lavrov was asked about a statement by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pignot, who suggested that Moscow’s contacts with Budapest could indicate coordinated action that threatens the interests and security of the EU.

"Of course, parents today should teach today’s European newsmakers that eavesdropping is a sin. And if you’ve overheard something that incriminates you, it’s all the more important to keep quiet and avoid bringing shame upon yourself," replied the Russian minister.

The Russian minister also claims that his discussions with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó focused primarily on issues related to the protection of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Watch more: Conversations between Lavrov and Szijjártó regarding Russian sanctions were leaked to media. Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that he saw no problem with his actions. AUDIO

What happened before?

As a reminder, audio recordings and transcripts of conversations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó recently surfaced in the media, shedding light on their contacts amid discussions within the EU regarding sanctions policy against Russia.