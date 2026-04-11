Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the European Union is not discussing "security guarantees for Russia," without which, he said, a resolution to the war in Ukraine is impossible.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Security guarantees for the Russian Federation

"Now that the prospect of a political and diplomatic settlement has emerged on the horizon, the European Union, in its bid to secure a seat at the negotiating table, has begun speaking of the need to provide firm security guarantees to Ukraine as a key element of a peaceful solution. I will omit the fact that no one in the European Union has said a word about security guarantees for Russia, without which the conflict cannot be resolved," Lavrov said.

Read more: Szijjártó promised to pass Lavrov document on Ukraine’s EU accession: media release another conversation between ministers. AUDIO

What happened before?