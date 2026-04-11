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"War in Ukraine cannot be brought to end without ’security guarantees for Russia’," — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the European Union is not discussing "security guarantees for Russia," without which, he said, a resolution to the war in Ukraine is impossible.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Security guarantees for the Russian Federation
"Now that the prospect of a political and diplomatic settlement has emerged on the horizon, the European Union, in its bid to secure a seat at the negotiating table, has begun speaking of the need to provide firm security guarantees to Ukraine as a key element of a peaceful solution. I will omit the fact that no one in the European Union has said a word about security guarantees for Russia, without which the conflict cannot be resolved," Lavrov said.
What happened before?
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States had tied its offer of security guarantees to the condition that Kyiv hand over the entire Donbas region to Russia.
- For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed as a lie Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Washington is prepared to provide security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.
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