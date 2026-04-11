Two cyclists injured in Sumy region: enemy explosive device detonated

Two men were injured in the Sumy District of the Sumy Region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"On April 11, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., in the Khotyn community of the Sumy District, an enemy weapon exploded as cyclists approached," the statement reads.

It is reported that two men, aged 39 and 30, were injured.

What led up to

As a reminder, it was previously reported that in the Shostka District of the Sumy region, a minor was injured by a landmine.

See more: Russian UAV strikes residential building in Sumy, causing fire. PHOTO