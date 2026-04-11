1 212 0
Two cyclists injured in Sumy region: enemy explosive device detonated
Two men were injured in the Sumy District of the Sumy Region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"On April 11, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., in the Khotyn community of the Sumy District, an enemy weapon exploded as cyclists approached," the statement reads.
It is reported that two men, aged 39 and 30, were injured.
What led up to
As a reminder, it was previously reported that in the Shostka District of the Sumy region, a minor was injured by a landmine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password