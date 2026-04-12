Sweden has detained dry cargo ship that was sailing from Russia

On Sunday, April 12, authorities in Sweden reported the detention of the Panamanian bulk carrier Hui Yuan, which is suspected of violating environmental regulations—the coast guard’s aircraft observed the ship dumping coal waste into the sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the website of the Swedish Coast Guard.

Details

"While patrolling the Baltic Sea yesterday, a Swedish Coast Guard aircraft observed the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Hui Yuan dumping coal residue into the sea. This constitutes a violation of the Environmental Protection Code," the statement said.

On Sunday, a Swedish Coast Guard crew inspected a vessel near the town of Ystad in the south of the country.

A preliminary investigation is currently underway, and the prosecutor has already decided to hold hearings. The bulk carrier is suspected of violating environmental protection laws.

It is known that the Hui Yuan is registered in Panama and was en route from Russia to Las Palmas, Spain.

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