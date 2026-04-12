"Alternative for Germany" wants to restart "Nord Stream" to receive gas from Russia, — Welt

The German far-right party "Alternative for Germany" wants to resume operations of the Russian "Nord Stream" gas pipeline.

This is stated in a document from the "AfD" parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, which is meeting in Cottbus, according to Welt, as reported by Censor.NET.

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AfD wants to resume the "Nord Stream" project

The document was obtained by the AFP news agency. The document states: "We will continue to diversify gas and oil supplies in Germany's interest, avoid new import dependencies, and ensure the commissioning of existing supply routes, such as the Nord Stream gas pipeline."

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Other intentions of the far right

In addition, the AfD wants to revive nuclear power in Germany, continue using coal and gas, and rejects a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels.

The political party also wants to end subsidies for wind and solar energy and repeal a number of laws related to the energy sector. Specifically, this includes the law on renewable energy sources, the law on climate protection, and the law on land use requirements for wind energy.