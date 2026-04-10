Lasers and deep-strike: Fedorov outlines joint projects with Germany ahead of "Ramstein"

Ukraine is preparing for the next meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will take place on April 15.

This was reported by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov following a conversation with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET informs.

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What the conversation focused on

"We are preparing for the next meeting in the ‘Ramstein’ format, which will take place on April 15. During the conversation, we discussed concrete decisions that will strengthen Ukraine both now and in the long term," Fedorov said.

According to him, Ukraine and Germany are jointly preparing a number of projects:

a significant strengthening of air defense;

additional funding for drones, including deep-strike and medium-strike capabilities;

the development of joint technological solutions;

new formats for exchanging battlefield data.

"We are also developing cooperation in innovative areas, in particular in projects related to laser technologies," the minister noted.

Fedorov added that Germany remains one of Ukraine’s key partners.

"I am grateful for the systematic support, especially during the winter, for the contribution to the Czech initiative, and for the supply of PAC-3 missiles. This decision was critically important for protecting Ukrainian skies this winter. Our priority is to scale up air defense and, together with our partners, ensure sustainable and long-term solutions for protecting Ukrainian skies," the defense minister said.

Read more: Ukraine has received funding for operational-depth drones and PAC-3 missiles, - Fedorov

Previous "Ramstein" meeting

As reported earlier, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") took place in Brussels on February 12, 2026.

Following the meeting, Ukraine’s partners announced plans to provide military assistance totaling nearly $38 billion in 2026.

Read more: Ukraine’s partners to allocate nearly $38bn in military aid in 2026 – Fedorov following results of "Ramstein"