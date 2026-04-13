Pelican and Peace Dove brands are being registered in Ukraine for defense-related developments

The Ukrainian company Fire Point, which develops missiles and drones, has filed applications to register new trademarks.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned on the trademark registry website.

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New brands for military equipment

In addition to the well-known Flamingo brand, under which the FP-5 cruise missiles are manufactured, the company plans to register two new brand names: Pelican and Peace Dove.

These are potential names for new weapons currently under development.

Read more: Moscow in firing line: Ukrainian firm close to developing two supersonic ballistic missiles, – Reuters

What developments lie behind the names

The company had previously announced the development of the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. According to published data, the FP-7 missile has a range of up to 200 km, a speed of up to 1,500 m/s, and a warhead weighing 150 kg.

Another model—the FP-9—has a range of up to 855 km and a payload of up to 800 kg, enabling it to strike targets at considerable depths.

New names may be assigned

According to open sources, these are the models that may be launched under the new Pelican and Peace Dove brands.

There is currently no official confirmation linking specific names to weapon models.