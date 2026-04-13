Kazakhstan has changed rules for obtaining residence permit: applicants must know language, — Russian media

Russians who have moved to Kazakhstan have reported changes to the rules for obtaining a residence permit in the country.

The Russian publication Meduza reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to them, to obtain the certificate, you must demonstrate proficiency in the Kazakh language at the B2 level.

A Russian citizen said that he had gone through all the steps of the new system for obtaining a residence permit, but his application was denied.

People are discussing the requirement for a certificate confirming B2-level language proficiency (above intermediate) in specialized social media groups.

As of April 13, the Kazakhstani authorities had not published any official information regarding changes to the requirements for obtaining a residence permit.

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Residence permit in Kazakhstan

The requirement to demonstrate proficiency in the Kazakh language at the A1 level in order to obtain a residence permit has been in effect in Kazakhstan since February 13, 2026. Citizens must also complete a detailed questionnaire (answers are evaluated using a special scoring system, and a minimum number of points must be earned), undergo an interview with the security services, and provide written consent from their country of citizenship to leave for temporary residence abroad, or a "departure permit."

In addition, applicants for temporary residence are required to provide a lease agreement and proof of financial solvency—their bank account must have a minimum balance of 5.7 million tenge. They must also submit medical certificates and a certificate of no criminal record.

In Kazakhstan, residence permits are issued to foreigners for a period of 10 years.