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Suspect in attack on "Russian House" has been arrested in Prague: foreign national turned himself in to police
A suspect in the attack on the "Russian House" building was detained in Prague, Czech Republic, on the evening of March 26. The man turned himself in to the police and confessed.
This was reported by the Czech police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to police, the suspect turned himself in to law enforcement and confessed to the attack on the "Russian House." The suspect's nationality has not been specified.
The man said he had been planning the attack since the summer of 2025. No further details are known at this time. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case under the charge of property damage.
What happened before?
- Previously unknown individuals threw Molotov cocktails at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Prague.
- Igor Girenko, director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture, linked the attack to a planned event for Russian Culture Days.
- The "Russian House" centers abroad are operated by "Rossotrudnichestvo." At the same time, the Czech Republic does not recognize the diplomatic status of this building.
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