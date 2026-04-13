Russian forces struck Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: one person has died, others have been injured. PHOTOS

One person has been killed and three others injured following a Russian drone strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. A house and a car caught fire.

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An operational unit of the State Emergency Service, a medical team and a community rescue officer were working at the scene.

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