Russian forces struck Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: one person has died, others have been injured. PHOTOS
One person has been killed and three others injured following a Russian drone strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details
As noted, four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. A house and a car caught fire.
An operational unit of the State Emergency Service, a medical team and a community rescue officer were working at the scene.
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