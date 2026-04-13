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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Russian forces struck Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region: one person has died, others have been injured. PHOTOS

One person has been killed and three others injured following a Russian drone strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. A house and a car caught fire.

Read more: Russia is trying to drive Ukrainian Armed Forces off left bank of Oskil River, - Trehubov

An operational unit of the State Emergency Service, a medical team and a community rescue officer were working at the scene.

Consequences

Velykyi Burluk after the shelling
Velykyi Burluk after the shelling
Velykyi Burluk after the shelling
Velykyi Burluk after the shelling
Velykyi Burluk after the shelling
Velykyi Burluk after the shelling

Author: 

shoot out (18065) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1061) Kharkiv region (1831) Kupiansk district (536) Velykyy Burluk (30)
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