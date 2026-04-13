Kyiv official served with notice of suspicion over privatization of property worth UAH 7.4 million

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion on the director of the Department of Communal Property over violations that led to the illegal privatization of property.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office press service.

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Case circumstances

The case concerns premises on Post-Volynska Street in Solomianskyi district, which had been on the balance sheet of Kyivzhytlospetsekspluatatsiia municipal enterprise since 2011 and had been leased out.

Under the terms of the agreement, the tenant was required to carry out repairs at their own expense without the right to compensation or to count those costs as improvements.

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Privatization scheme

The investigation established that, as a result of forged documents, the tenant was able to privatize the property without having legal grounds to do so.

As a result of these actions, the city lost both the real estate asset itself and about UAH 1.4 million in unpaid rental income.

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Qualification and investigation

The official’s actions were classified under the article on official negligence.

Law enforcement officers are continuing the investigation and identifying all those involved in the illegal privatization scheme.

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