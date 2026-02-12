280 senior officials accused in corruption cases stood trial in 2025 – SAPO

In 2025, 124 indictments involving 280 people were sent to court, including senior officials, judges, prosecutors, heads of state-owned enterprises, and MPs. The total amount of established losses to the state exceeds UAH 21.5 billion.

Censor.NET reports that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said this.

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"In 2025, 124 indictments were sent to court. These are cases involving 280 people and losses to the state totaling more than UAH 21.5 billion," the statement reads.

Read more: SAPO never announces notices of suspicion, including for Yermak. It violates presumption of innocence – Klymenko

Who is among the defendants?

The criminal proceedings involve:

senior state officials,

judges,

prosecutors,

heads of state-owned enterprises, and

MPs.

All of them are now before a court that is to deliver a verdict.

Read more: Financial Monitoring Service drags out NABU requests and blocking of corrupt funds – AntAC

More on NABU and SAPO’s results is available in the report for the second half of 2025.