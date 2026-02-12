280 senior officials accused in corruption cases stood trial in 2025 – SAPO
In 2025, 124 indictments involving 280 people were sent to court, including senior officials, judges, prosecutors, heads of state-owned enterprises, and MPs. The total amount of established losses to the state exceeds UAH 21.5 billion.
Censor.NET reports that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said this.
"In 2025, 124 indictments were sent to court. These are cases involving 280 people and losses to the state totaling more than UAH 21.5 billion," the statement reads.
Who is among the defendants?
The criminal proceedings involve:
- senior state officials,
- judges,
- prosecutors,
- heads of state-owned enterprises, and
- MPs.
All of them are now before a court that is to deliver a verdict.
More on NABU and SAPO’s results is available in the report for the second half of 2025.
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