SAPO never announces notices of suspicion, including for Yermak. It violates presumption of innocence – Klymenko
Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko denied reports about an allegedly prepared notice of suspicion for Andriy Yermak, former head of the President’s Office.
He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
Was a notice of suspicion being prepared for Yermak?
He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone and it will be strictly observed.
"We never announce notices of suspicion. First, it is illegal because it violates the presumption of innocence. So I do not understand what kind of answer they expect from us: that we will say that on such-and-such a date there will be a notice of suspicion? That is impossible," Klymenko said.
Pressure on NABU and SAPO
The head of SAPO also addressed the issue of pressure on anti-corruption bodies. According to him, this is a systemic problem, as top officials who make key decisions on the country’s development and the distribution of resources become suspects.
"We talk about it, and those investigations that are underway regarding detectives still do not get concluded: people remain under suspicion, preventive measures remain in force, and some investigations continue. This is a systemic problem that will haunt us for quite a long time," Klymenko added.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
- Earlier, UP journalists found that Andriy Yermak is living in Kyiv and meeting with various officials.
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