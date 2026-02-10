SAPO never announces notices of suspicion, including for Yermak. It violates presumption of innocence – Klymenko

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko denied reports about an allegedly prepared notice of suspicion for Andriy Yermak, former head of the President’s Office.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

Was a notice of suspicion being prepared for Yermak?

He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone and it will be strictly observed.

"We never announce notices of suspicion. First, it is illegal because it violates the presumption of innocence. So I do not understand what kind of answer they expect from us: that we will say that on such-and-such a date there will be a notice of suspicion? That is impossible," Klymenko said.

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Pressure on NABU and SAPO

The head of SAPO also addressed the issue of pressure on anti-corruption bodies. According to him, this is a systemic problem, as top officials who make key decisions on the country’s development and the distribution of resources become suspects.

"We talk about it, and those investigations that are underway regarding detectives still do not get concluded: people remain under suspicion, preventive measures remain in force, and some investigations continue. This is a systemic problem that will haunt us for quite a long time," Klymenko added.

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Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: MP Honcharenko says Yermak travels around Kyiv in ambulance vehicle