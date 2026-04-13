Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force of AFU (updated)

Russia continues to shell Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones.

At 7:08 p.m. - The Air Force of the AFU reports the movement of strike drones:

In the Koriukivka district of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading towards Apostolove.

Heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

West of Kharkiv, heading south.

At 7:52 p.m. - UAV from the north towards Kharkiv.

At 8:22 p.m. - UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region, vectoring towards Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information.

At 8:36 p.m. - UAV from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv/Odesa regions.

At 8:38 p.m. - UAV in northern Chernihiv region, heading south; and UAV in southern Sumy region, heading west.

At 8:42 p.m. - Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southeastern direction. Threat of the use of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

Updated information.

At 9:00 p.m. - Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation in the Sumy region.

At 9:01 p.m. - Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southern direction. Threat of the use of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

At 9:06 p.m. - Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:12 p.m. - The Air Force reports enemy targets:

Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation in the Kharkiv region.

UAV heading towards the Poltava region from the Kharkiv region.

UAV heading towards Chernihiv from the north.

At 9:45 p.m. - UAV in the northern Sumy region, heading southwest; and UAV towards Sumy from the north.

At 9:49 p.m. - Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

At 9:55 p.m. - UAV from the Black Sea towards the Mykolaiv region.

At 10:00 p.m. - UAV in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the settlement of Bakhmach.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Earlier, Russians struck Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region: one person was killed, and there are casualties.

Read more: Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian chemical plant in Cherepovets