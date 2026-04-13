Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian chemical plant in Cherepovets
Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Cherepovets-Azot plant in the city of Cherepovets, Vologda Oblast, Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on social media by Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi.
Chemical plant targeted
The plant is known to manufacture, among other things, components used in explosives.
"Happy Apatit to the Cherepovets chemical plant — the housewives’ Easter eggs from the Birds of the Unmanned Systems Forces have been delivered. A giant chemical worm producing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of ammonia, ammonium nitrate and nitric acid a year. Its products serve as raw materials for the production of TNT, RDX and other components used in munitions manufacturing," Madyar wrote.
Background
- It was reported earlier that one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, PhosAgro, had come under attack in the city of Cherepovets, Vologda Oblast.
- A video recorded by a local resident in the immediate vicinity of the scene was published online.
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