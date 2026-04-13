Russian man films aftermath of Defence Forces of Ukraine’s attack on chemical plant in Cherepovets: "#F*** this job, Anastasia Vladimirovna. I’m getting the hell out of here. My life is more important to me.". VIDEO
In the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s largest chemical plants – "PhosAgro" – has come under attack. A video recorded by a local resident in the immediate vicinity of the incident has been shared online. This is reported by Censor.NET.
According to preliminary information, strike drones of the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the plant this morning. Eyewitnesses report at least two direct hits on the plant’s premises.
The video’s author, unable to contain his emotions, reports on the drones flying overhead and striking the plant’s facilities. According to him, the facilities hit were those involved in the production or storage of ammonia. Due to the threat of chemical poisoning, the man stated his intention to leave the city immediately.
Warning! Strong language!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password